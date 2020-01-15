Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,887 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,392,000 after acquiring an additional 319,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after acquiring an additional 731,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Nomura lifted their target price on American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

American Express stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.82. 3,186,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $130.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

