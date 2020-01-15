Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,128,000 after buying an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,188 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,783,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

