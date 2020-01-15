Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In related news, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,160.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,187. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $141.69.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.