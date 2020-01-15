Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Metlife in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Metlife by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metlife stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

