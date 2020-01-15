Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 10,050 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Prologis by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.32.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. 3,054,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $62.67 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

