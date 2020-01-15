Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 1,270 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

