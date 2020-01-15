Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 2,990 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

