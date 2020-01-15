Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 6,195 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.09.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

