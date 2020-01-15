Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,219. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.