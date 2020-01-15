Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.10. 1,357,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,711. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

