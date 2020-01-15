Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after acquiring an additional 452,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,411,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,827,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.