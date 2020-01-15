Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. 3,593,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,436. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

