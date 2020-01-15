Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

