Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in KLA by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $154,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.92. 922,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,490. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.66. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.93 and a 52-week high of $182.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

