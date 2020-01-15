Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.97 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,834. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

