Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $15.53 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.30 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

