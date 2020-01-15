Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 10,966,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,094. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.