Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $271.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,980. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,570. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

