Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 915,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.41.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.