Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,231,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,749. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

