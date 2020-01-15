Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Paychex by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. 2,073,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock worth $9,635,872. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.