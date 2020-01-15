Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $119.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

