Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.68 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after buying an additional 458,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,069. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

