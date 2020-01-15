Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hasbro worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after acquiring an additional 533,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $52,180,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

