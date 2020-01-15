Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP remained flat at $$180.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,450,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.56. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

