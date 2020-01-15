Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,989. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

