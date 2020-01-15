Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.06. 3,886,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,741 shares of company stock worth $65,021,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.