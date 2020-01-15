Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.33. 3,668,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

