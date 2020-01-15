Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 20,963 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 10,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 14,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 26,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 2,553,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.