Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,842.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 114,051 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $91.54. 6,145,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

