Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 2,215 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 224,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.