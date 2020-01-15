Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 3,279 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,609 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Adobe by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $342.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.52 and its 200-day moving average is $296.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

