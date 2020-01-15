Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 3,933,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,599. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.