Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,403. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other Corteva news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman purchased 3,825 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last three months.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

