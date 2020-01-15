Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 10,824 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,131,000 after buying an additional 2,292,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,521,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after acquiring an additional 335,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.15. 1,741,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,290. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,622.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,398 shares of company stock valued at $72,068,835. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

