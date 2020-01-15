Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 20,600 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,565,000 after buying an additional 297,026 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.7% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,463,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,102,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 700,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,327,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

