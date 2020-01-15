Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 4,380 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. 3,606,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

