Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 61,016 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 61,016 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,412,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

