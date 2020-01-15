Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 380,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,426,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. 5,883,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.