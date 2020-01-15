Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White Sells 40,748 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $1,538,137.08.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 568,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,509. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,133,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,433,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

