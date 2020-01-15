CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVBF opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVBF. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

