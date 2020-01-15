CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.4% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. 6,299,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

