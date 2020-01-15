CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.