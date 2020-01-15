CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Binance, Bibox and Koinex. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 13% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $4.76 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00665650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001031 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009097 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009156 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Zebpay, Tokenomy, IDCM, BCEX, OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bibox, Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

