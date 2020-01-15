Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 730,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at $735,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Busch bought 125,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,922 shares of company stock worth $133,790 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 1,923,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

