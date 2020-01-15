Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Up 6.7% in December

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,970. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $691.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 223,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $139,470. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after acquiring an additional 195,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

