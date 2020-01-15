DA Davidson Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $100.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

NYSE:C opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

