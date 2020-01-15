DAEX Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1.03 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.