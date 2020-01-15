Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Given Media Impact Score of 2.43

Press coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has trended positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

DAL stock opened at GBX 444.75 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 457.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.62.

In other news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

