Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 284,667 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,667 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for about 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.82% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 99.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 719,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,185,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 66.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $236,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

BLMN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

